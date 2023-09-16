Home / India News / Expo centre inauguration by PM Modi to impact traffic in southwest Delhi

Expo centre inauguration by PM Modi to impact traffic in southwest Delhi

The route from National Highway-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day. The commuters are advised to avoid UER-II

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
The traffic is likely to be affected from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala in southwest Delhi on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, officials said on Saturday.

The route from National Highway-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day. The commuters are advised to avoid UER-II (NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala), said an advisory issued by the traffic police.

The commuters are advised to take alternate route for Najafgarh from NH-8: Bijwasan Najafgarh Road, for NH-48 via UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka: Take left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk towards Dwarka Sector-23 and can use Road No 224," the advisory said.

For Gurugram from Dwarka: Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli village and can use Najafgarh Bijwasan Road. The residents of Dwarka sub-city and west Delhi can use Palam Flyover to reach their destinations. In order to minimise problems, general public are advised to plan their journey in advance, it added.

Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICEC), named 'YashoBhoomi', in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 on Sunday.

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

