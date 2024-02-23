Home / India News / Extradition, migration and mobility: India, US hold bilateral dialogue

Extradition, migration and mobility: India, US hold bilateral dialogue

The discussions took place during the 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue. The Indian delegation led by KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (CPV) in the Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India and the US on Friday discussed ways of enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues such as extradition, mobility of students and professionals, safe and legal migration and protection of vulnerable women and children, according to officials.

The discussions took place during the 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue. The Indian delegation led by KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (CPV) in the Ministry of External Affairs, hosted the US delegation led by Ambassador Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Dialogue reinforced the strong people-to-people ties and cooperation that both countries share across consular issues of mutual interest. Both sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues such as extradition, mobility of students and professionals, safe and legal migration, protection of vulnerable women and children and enabling smooth travel of their respective nationals," a statement by the US Embassy here said.

"They welcomed the launch of a pilot in the US to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain categories of visas as proactive steps toward strengthening robust connections between people of the two countries. Both sides agreed to hold the next Consular Dialogue in the US next year," it added.

Also Read

Mexico and Venezuela restart repatriation flights to curb migration to US

Lost in migration: 'Working abroad is not what it is cracked up to be'

Fears over asylum-seekers' rights as EU hails migration deal breakthrough

India, Bangladesh discuss bilateral cooperation, sign 3 MoUs ahead of G20

India, Taiwan sign migration agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation

India will not accept unjust carbon emission mandates, says DPIIT secy

'Delhi Chalo': Will decide next course of action on Feb 29, say farmers

Modi is 'Ambassador' of small farmers and small entrepreneurs: PM

Naresh Goyal's reports suggest malignancy, further testing needed

Which law gives legitimacy to child born outside formal marriage? : SC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United Statesbilateral tiesUS VisasMigration

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story