Home / India News / FCI sells 1.3 mn tn rice for ethanol production till July 10 in 2022-23

FCI sells 1.3 mn tn rice for ethanol production till July 10 in 2022-23

State-owned FCI has sold 13.05 lakh tonnes of rice for conversion into ethanol till July 10 in the current marketing year ending November and has earned a revenue of Rs 2,610 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The lifting of rice stood at 0.49 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, 10.68 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 and 13.05 lakh tonnes till July 10 in 2022-23 supply year. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned FCI has sold 13.05 lakh tonnes of rice for conversion into ethanol till July 10 in the current marketing year ending November and has earned a revenue of Rs 2,610 crore, the government said on Wednesday.

"Supply of surplus stock of rice from central pool by FCI for conversion into ethanol was started in the year 2020-21," Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

According to the data furnished in the reply, the revenue generated by FCI by selling surplus rice for production of ethanol stood at Rs 98 crore in 2020-21, 2136 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 2610 crore till July 10 in 2022-23 ethanol supply year (December-November).

The lifting of rice stood at 0.49 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, 10.68 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 and 13.05 lakh tonnes till July 10 in 2022-23 supply year.

The government has been implementing Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme wherein oil marketing companies (OMCs) sell petrol blended with ethanol up to 10 per cent. Ethanol is being produced mainly by sugar mills from sugarcane crop.

This programme has been extended to whole of India except Union Territories of Andaman Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands with effect from April 2019 to promote the use of alternative and environment-friendly fuels. This intervention also seeks to reduce import dependence for energy requirements and give a boost to the agriculture sector.

The government has advanced the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from earlier 2030 to 2025-26.

Also Read

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

Premier League: Arsenal breaks record, signs Rice for 105 million pounds

FCI to sell 4.29 lakh tonne wheat, 3.95 lakh tonne rice in 3rd e-auction

India mulls banning exports of most rice varieties as local prices surge

After denying rice to Karnataka, FCI struggles to find bidders in e-auction

India will be among world's top 3 economies in NDA's third term: PM Modi

SC 'amazed' at order passed by Allahabad HC, calls it self-contradictory

Centre issues directions for blocking 3,470 URLs this year: MoS IT

Health sector changing under PM: Mandaviya inaugurates AIIMS-Rae Bareli

India to host mega-event in redeveloped ITPO complex in Pragati Maidan

Topics :FCIethanol

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story