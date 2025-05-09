Fact Check: Govt debunks false report by China Daily on Indian jets' crash

In a bid to counter the misinformation, the Indian government on Friday debunked a report from Chinese news website China Daily that falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the government has clarified this was related to an incident that occurred in 2019. It doesn’t have any relations with the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The government stated most of the misinformation originated from Pakistani social media accounts. This included the spread of several fake images and outdated videos, falsely linked to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.

1: False claim of a Pakistani attack on J&K

The government’s fact check revealed that an old video is being shared on social media with the false claim that it shows a Pakistani attack on Jammu and Kashmir. However, in reality, the footage is from Dhaka and dates back to February 2025 and has no relation with the ongoing Indian Pakistan tensions.

2: False report by Chinese website on Indian jet crash

Apart from Pakistani social media handles, the instance of spreading false information is also reported from China. For example, Chinese news website, China Daily falsely claims that at least three Indian jets crashed in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the image used is from an unrelated incident that occurred in 2019. It doesn’t have any connections with the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan.

3: Fake Facebook account of Ajit Doval

Also Read

Surprisingly, in addition to spreading false information, the Indian government has also discovered a fake Facebook account operating under the name of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Fact check revealed that this is a fake Facebook account. The National Security Advisor does not have an official presence on Facebook.

4: False claims of shooting down Su-30MKI

According to the government, Pakistani social media accounts are falsely claiming that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI was shot down in Muzaffarabad and that an Indian pilot was captured alive. In reality, the aircraft crashed on October 14, 2014, at Undre Vasti in Kulwadi village near the Pune-Ahmednagar highway in Maharashtra.

5: Wrong claims of an attack from Pakistan

A video on social media showing a heavy MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) barrage is being falsely circulated as footage of a Pakistani attack on India. In reality, the clip is from a video game and has been online for over three years. It has no link to the current India–Pakistan situation.