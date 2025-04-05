Home / India News / Veteran actor, film-maker Manoj Kumar cremated with state honours in Juhu

Veteran actor, film-maker Manoj Kumar cremated with state honours in Juhu

Kumar was known as 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films like "Shaheed", "Upkar", Purab Aur Paschim and Roti, Kapda aur Makaan, among others

Manoj Kumar
The veteran actor-filmmaker died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital (Photo/X)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Manoj Kumar, celebrated as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayals of patriotic heroes in films such as "Upkar" and "Kranti", was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute here on Saturday.

Amitabh Bachchan, and Salim Khan were among the prominent personalities from the entertainment industry present at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu.

The last rites started at about 11:30 and Kumar's two sons -- Vishal and Kunal -- lit the funeral pyre of the actor-filmmaker who died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was 87.

Abhishek Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik, Zayed Khan, Prem Chopra and Rajpal Yadav also attended the cremation.

A photo of a young Kumar was placed at the entrance of his building premises for everyone to offer their last respects.

An ambulance carrying mortal remains of Kumar decorated in tri-colour flowers left the actor's residence at about 10:30 am for the funeral. His body was wrapped in tricolor flag.

Following his death, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, Madhur Bhandarkar, Farah Khan with her brother Sajid Khan, among others arrived at Kumar's residence to offer their condolences.

Kumar was known as 'Bharat Kumar' among his fans for his roles in a series of patriotic films like "Shaheed", "Upkar", Purab Aur Paschim and Roti, Kapda aur Makaan, among others.

Born Harikrishan Goswami into a Punjabi Hindu family in Abbottabad town (Pakistan) in undivided India, Kumar's family migrated to Delhi in 1947, the year of India's Independence.

He completed his graduation from Delhi University's Hindu College before shifting to Mumbai to pursue a career in movies.

Some of Kumar's other notable movies included "Himalaya Ki God Mein, Do Badan, Patthar Ke Sanam, "Hariyali Aur Raasta, "Kranti", and others.

He is survived by his two sons and wife Shashi.

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

