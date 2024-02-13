Farmer protest: Need time to find solution, says Union Minister Arjun Munda

Union Minister Arjun Munda, in response to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, emphasized the necessity of time and deliberation to address the concerns raised by the farming community.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting the welfare of farmers, the Union Minister said, "We care about the interests of the farmers. It is not our concern if someone is doing politics over this issue. We have always been ready for talks and discussions and we are ready to do everything possible to find a solution to this issue."

"This issue also concerns the state governments. We need time to understand this issue and find a method to solve this," he added.

Munda highlighted the importance of consultation and collaboration with the states to formulate a viable solution.

"There will be a need for consultation. We need to discuss this with the states. We need to prepare a forum for discussions and find a solution," the Union Minister said.

"The Govt of India is bound to protect the interests of the farmers while ensuring no inconvenience is caused to the public. The farmers' union need to understand this so that the interests of the farmers are protected," he added.

"I have gone to Chandigarh twice and talked to the farmer organizations and while talking to the farmer organizations, I said that we are doing everything possible to demand from the Government of India and this has been conveyed to them. We have met twice before this and we had a completely positive discussion. Took it in the right way," he added.

On Congress and other parties supporting the farmers, Arjun Munda said, "I will not say anything on this subject because we are more concerned about the interests of the farmers. Is anyone doing politics, what is he doing and what is he not doing in it? We don't have to go into that."

On farmers alleging the government's proposal is not up to the mark, Munda said, "We went for talks, we will find a solution through talks, after all why did we go to Chandigarh, we ourselves went there, Piyush Goyal ji, Nityanand Rai ji, our officials and it will be resolved only through talks."

Arjun Munda is among the team of ministers holding talks with the farmer leaders that also includes Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, MoS Nityanand Rai and Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Earlier on Monday, a recent meeting between the farmer union leaders and the government ended in a stalemate with no common ground in sight.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that all efforts were made in the meeting to find a solution to avoid a confrontation with the government adding that they anticipated a positive result.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi.

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices after which they ended the 2021 protest.

They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.

The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) linking it with farming has also been made by the farmers.

Also, a demand to provide compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member has been put in place.