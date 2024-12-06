LIVE news: Farmers to march from Shambhu border to Delhi today; security beefed up at border
BS Web Team New Delhi
Protesting farmers have planned a massive march to the national capital on Friday. Regarding the security arrangements, the Delhi Police on Thursday stated that all preparations to maintain law and order have been made and that they are ready to tackle any situation arising at the Singhu border. They added that no extra security deployment has been made at the border. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to continue his five-year mandate despite the recent no-confidence vote that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Macron also emphasised his responsibility to ensure the continuity of the state, the proper functioning of institutions, and the protection of the French people. Delhi's air quality improves to the 'Moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 183 this morning. Truck-mounted water sprinkler sprayed tiny droplets of water in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution.
9:03 AM
PM Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the main architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his death anniversary, saying his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.
8:57 AM
Top India diplomat likely to visit Bangladesh to defuse tensions
India’s foreign secretary will visit Bangladesh next week to discuss bilateral relations, officials said, in an attempt to mend ties after weeks of heated dialogue regarding the abrupt change of government in Dhaka and treatment of religious minorities.
8:56 AM
Farmers' protest LIVE: What are the farmers protesting for?
Farmers are mainly seeking a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and had earlier attempted to march towards Delhi on February 13 and February 21. However, they were stopped by security forces at Shambhu and Khanauri on Punjab-Haryana borders. Farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since then.
8:45 AM
Need to protect Ambedkar's ideals, Constitution: Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said there is a pressing need to defend, protect and safeguard the ideals of B R Ambedkar as also his "finest" contribution - the Constitution of India.
8:44 AM
Trump names former Sen David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China
President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he is choosing former Sen David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China.
8:35 AM
Security heightened at Ambala-Delhi border ahead of farmers’ march
8:34 AM
Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan flags off Vijay Diwas ultra marathon in Mumbai
First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 8:38 AM IST