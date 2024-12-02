Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manipur govt destroys over 19,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation

In Kangpokpi district, the highest of 4,454.4 acres were destroyed during the period, followed by 3,348 acres in Ukhrul and 2,713.8 acres in Churachandpur

Illegal Poppy Cultivation
The exercise was conducted by the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre under the Planning Department, based on data provided by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border' wing of the state police. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
The Manipur government has destroyed a total of 19,135.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report.

In Kangpokpi district, the highest of 4,454.4 acres were destroyed during the period, followed by 3,348 acres in Ukhrul and 2,713.8 acres in Churachandpur, the study Mapping and Estimation of Opium Poppy Cultivation Area using Remote Sensing and GIS Technology revealed.

The exercise was conducted by the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre under the Planning Department, based on data provided by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border' wing of the state police.

The other districts where illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed include 2,575 acres in Tengnoupal, 1,982.5 acres in Chandel and 1,682 acres in Senapati, the report said.

It showed that the area under poppy cultivation in nine districts in 2021-22 was 28,598.91 acres, which declined to 11,288.1 acres in 2023-24.

Between 2023 and 2024, poppy cultivation decreased by 32.13 per cent compared to 2022-23, according to the study.

In a post on X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last month said the state government is committed in its resolve to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation in the northeastern state.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

