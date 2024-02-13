'Delhi chalo' march LIVE news: Farmers' protest affects traffic in Noida

DCP (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said checking of vehicles is underway at the Noida-Delhi border by police from both the sides. "This has led to slight pressure on traffic movement. The traffic inside the city is moving at normal pace. There is no (traffic related) problem anywhere in the district," he said. The Haryana police began firing tear gas shells at the protesters as they reached the Shambhu border two hours after their march started, news agency PTI reported today. Farmers begun their march from Fatehgarh Sahib towards the national capital today after discussions with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive. The farmers plan to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders.Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farm leaders, stated that an agreement was reached on most issues and a formula was suggested for resolving some others through the creation of a committee. The Haryana police began firing tear gas shells at the protesters as they reached the Shambhu border two hours after their march started, news agency PTI reported today. Farmers begun their march from Fatehgarh Sahib towards the national capital today after discussions with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive. The farmers plan to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders.Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farm leaders, stated that an agreement was reached on most issues and a formula was suggested for resolving some others through the creation of a committee.

Earlier on Monday, tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab to join the protest, mainly to press for a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops, while all eyes were on the second round of meeting between the government and the farmer union in Chandigarh."We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters here after the meeting ended just before midnight.