LIVE news: Farmers begin 'Delhi chalo' march from Fatehgarh Sahib

Farmers begin 'Delhi chalo' march from Fatehgarh Sahib
BS Web Team New Delhi
Farmers have begun their march from Fatehgarh Sahib towards the national capital today after discussions with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive. The farmers plan to head to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders.Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farm leaders, stated that an agreement was reached on most issues and a formula was suggested for resolving some others through the creation of a committee.
Earlier on Monday, tractor-trolleys set out from different parts of Punjab to join the protest, mainly to press for a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops, while all eyes were on the second round of meeting between the government and the farmer union in Chandigarh."We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands.... Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am," farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters here after the meeting ended just before midnight.
To stop the protesting farmers from entering the city on Tuesday, police and paramilitary personnel besides multi-layered barricading have beendeployed to seal the national capital borders at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have said that more than 200 farmer unions will head to Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.
10:21 AM
'Delhi chalo' march news updates: Punjab, Haryana borders look like international border, says farmer leader
"We tried our best during the meeting yesterday to resolve the issue and avoid a clash with the (central) government. We attended the meeting for five hours. They are sending police and using water cannons in each and every village of Haryana. They are torturing farmers in Haryana. It seems that Punjab and Haryana have been turned into international borders," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib.
10:14 AM
Farmers' protest news updates: Gate 2 of the Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed till evening
Gate 2 of the Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed till evening. Security forces are keeping a vigil at several places in Delhi, ahead of the farmers' call of 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
10:06 AM
Farmers' protest LIVE news: Farmers begin 'Delhi Chalo' march from Fatehgarh Sahib
9:54 AM
We will keep doors open for discussions: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh
"We have said that we will keep the doors open for talks. If the government wants, then it can make an announcement anytime. However, they only want to delay our protest. Talking about the MSP Act, the union minister said they will form a committee. The CACP has recommended MSPs for 23 crops. We told them that a legal surety should be given about this. We said that the government should give us an argument (why it can't be done) instead of forming a committee," says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher at a press conference in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib.
9:42 AM
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Plea in Supreme Court against farmers trying to enter Delhi
Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Aggarwala wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to take suo motu action against the farmers for trying to enter Delhi alleging to create nuisance and disturbing the daily life of citizens. Aggarwala also requested the CJI to issue directions to courts to not pass any adverse order due to the non-presence of lawyers before the courts, news agency ANI reported.
9:37 AM
'Delhi chalo' march news updates: Heavy traffic jam seen at Ghazipur border today
Vehicular traffic was disrupted in Delhi today ahead of the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march day after their meeting with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive. Videos shared by news agencies showed vehicles stuck in jam at Ghazipur border due to the restriction of traffic movement.
9:31 AM
'Delhi chalo' march LIVE updates: Security in Delhi intensified as farmers' march set to begin
Police and paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have been deployed in massive numbers at the three border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. Makeshift jails have been set up at "specific locations" in view of the march, an official said.
9:18 AM
Farmers' protest LIVE news: 'Delhi Chalo' march set to begin today as meet with Union ministers inconclusive
The 'Delhi Chalo' march is set to begin Tuesday morning, a farmer leader said today after their five-hour-long meeting with two Union ministers over their demands failed to reach a conclusion. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that farmers will head to Delhi on Tuesday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
