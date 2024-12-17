Farmers protest: Pandher calls for 'rail roko' protest in Punjab on Dec 18

As part of the ongoing farmers’ protest, leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday announced a ‘rail roko’ protest in Punjab for Wednesday. The protest will take place for three hours, beginning 12 noon. Pandher urged the people of Punjab to join the protests.

News agency ANI quoted Pandher saying, “Tomorrow we will conduct Rail Roko in Punjab. I urge everyone to stop railways from 12 noon to 3 pm.” In his appeal for greater support for the farmers’ protests, he said, “Support farmers’ protests more and more... The Punjabis need to fight as one.”

Pandher criticised the central government for its failure to address the issues of MSP, debt and pension. “All unions are trying to protest in a uniform manner... Our protest is not against the state government,” he said.

Congress demands LS adjournment

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has entered its 21st day.

In the notice, Tagore said, “Dallewal, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), is in critical condition, with medical experts advising immediate hospitalisation due to his deteriorating health. Despite this he has refused medical intervention, insisting on continuing his hunger strike for the cause of farmers.”

More From This Section

Farmers' protests: Key demands

Farmers are demanding several key changes, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt relief, pensions for both farmers and labourers, no increase in electricity rates, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Additionally, they are calling for the restoration of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and compensation for those who lost their lives during the 2020-21 protests.

Earlier, farmers attempted to march to Delhi on February 13 and 21 but were stopped at the Punjab-Haryana borders at Shambhu and Khanauri. Since then, protesters affiliated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (a non-political group) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have remained at these borders.

[With agency inputs]