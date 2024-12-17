Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi govt reluctant, farmers losing out on central schemes: Agri minister

Responding to a query in LS during Question Hour, Chauhan urged the Delhi govt to prioritise the welfare of farmers and implement beneficial schemes, particularly in areas surrounding national capital

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for not implementing several central schemes meant for farmers, calling it "extremely unfortunate" that farmers in the region were being deprived of crucial benefits.

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Chauhan urged the Delhi government to prioritise the welfare of farmers and implement beneficial schemes, particularly in areas surrounding the national capital.

"I request the Delhi government to implement farmer-centric schemes for the benefit of farmers as there is agricultural land and farming activity around Delhi," he added.

"The Centre works in coordination with state governments to ensure its schemes reach farmers. It is extremely unfortunate that the Delhi government is not availing of the benefits of many schemes, which is ultimately affecting the farmers," Chauhan said.

Referring to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for organic fertilisers, the minister emphasised that the Centre directly transferred the subsidies to farmers' accounts.

He assured that farmers engaged in organic farming in Delhi would receive full support from the Centre.

"We provide direct assistance to farmers through DBT for organic fertilisers. Even in Delhi, we will fully support and help farmers practising organic farming," he said.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

