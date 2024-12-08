Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march, security tightened at Shambu border

The farmer protest group have announced the resumption of 'Delhi Chalo' march on Sunday. Due to security concerns, Delhi police have set up barricades and installed nails at the Shambhu Border.

Speaking to ANI, farmer representative Sarwan Singh Pandher denounced the "brutality" farmers experienced at the Shambhu border while asserting that no laws had been broken.

"Why are farmers being treated with brutality?... Taking cognisance of the whole situation, tomorrow at noon, a group of 101 will depart for Delhi. Our hunger strike has entered its 12th day... Our group will go peacefully and ensure no regulations are violated," he said.

He further stated that the protests by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha have reached their 300th day, yet the central government remains unyielding.

"The protest of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) have entered the 300th day. But the central government is still adamant...Another big announcement we made was that we will oppose the entry of BJP leaders in Punjab. We are not sure but we have heard that Saini (Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini) and Gadkari (Union Minister Nitin Gadkari) are going to Amritsar. We call out the farmers of Punjab to oppose their entry into the state.," he said.

Meanwhile, Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM (U) United Farmers Front member from Tamil Nadu, Ayyakannu, also expressed frustration that despite thousands of farmers protesting in Delhi last year for minimum support price (MSP) and loan rights, the central government has yet to take action.

"Last year, thousands of farmers protested in Delhi, demanding a minimum support price and the right to loans. In response, the Supreme Court appointed a committee to address these issues. The committee submitted its report to the Supreme Court on November 22, 2024. However, the central government has yet to take any action based on the report. The committee's findings included recommendations regarding the minimum support price, the right to loans, access to free electricity, and the establishment of designated shops for selling agricultural products. So far, no steps have been taken to implement these suggestions," he said.

He further said, that MSP is important and crucial for farmers.

"Minimum Support Price (MSP) is crucial for farmers. In 1970, the price of sugarcane was 90 rupees per ton, which was also the salary of a teacher at that time. Today, teachers earn around 1,20,000 rupees, whereas we are receiving only 310 rupees per ton. In 1970, the price for 60 kilos of paddy and wheat was just 40 rupees. Back then, a state bank manager earned 154 rupees; now, the salary for that position is approximately 1,50,000 rupees, while we are only getting 1,260 rupees," he said.

He also mentioned that the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan report for farmers' welfare were not considered during the Congress regime, and the same issue persists under the BJP government.

"MS Swaminathan submitted a report to the government during the Congress period, recommending that farmers receive a price that is 50% above the cost of production. However, the central government, under Congress, has failed to implement this recommendation," he said.

"Farmers across India are protesting against the Congress party, and we support the BJP, believing they would provide for us. However, for the past ten years, they have not given us anything. This is why farmers are currently protesting in Delhi. We, the farmers from Tamil Nadu, will also travel to Delhi and continue our fight until the end. On the 16th, we have organized a protest in Tamil Nadu, which will take place in front of the railway stations. After that, we will head to Delhi to protest there as well, focusing on issues such as Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other important demands," he added.