Farmers unhappy with both INDIA bloc and BJP govt, says Sarwan Singh

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday, criticized PM Modi's visit to Haryana, questioning whether the PM will claim his party's election wins as proof of his development approach being effective.

Pandher also cited that farmers are still unhappy with both the INDIA alliance and the ruling BJP government, and urged PM Modi to address the farmers' protest.

"Is he going to claim that as his party is winning the elections the nation should consider his way of development as good?... Be it the INDIA alliance or the ruling BJP government, the farmers are not happy with either of them. The farmers have different issues and the youth have their separate issues...The PM is coming (to Haryana) today, so he should take the matter of the farmers' protest in cognizance...He should make such announcements that are in the favour of the farmers," Pandher said.

PM Modi will visit Panipat on Monday (i.e. today) to lay the foundation stone for the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The campus, covering 495 acres, will cost over Rs 700 crore and will focus on crop diversification and research in horticultural technologies.

On Sunday, Punjab and Haryana police met with farmer leaders in Rajpura to discuss concerns over the ongoing farmers' protest after farmer leaders called off the 'Jatha' following injuries to over eight farmers. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and other officials, including Patiala DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu, participated in the discussions

Tensions escalated at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, where police used tear gas to block farmers attempting to march to Delhi. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had earlier accused the Punjab government of siding with the central government to suppress the protest. Opposition leaders slammed the government's handling of the situation, highlighting issues faced by farmers, such as fertilizer shortages and the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Further discussions are scheduled for Monday as Farmers plan the next steps of the protest.