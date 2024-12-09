At least 40 Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, search underway

At least 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, according to The Indian Express.

The schools include DPS RK Puram, GD Goenka Paschim Vihar, Mother Mary’s Mayur Vihar, The British School Chanakyapuri, Salwan Public School Mayur Vihar, Modern School Mandi House, Cambridge School, DPS Vasant Kunj, and several DAVs.

Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squads, and fire department officials promptly responded, reaching DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar. The first alert came at 6.15 am for GD Goenka, followed by another at 7 am for DPS. No suspicious items have been found in the school premises so far.

Surge in bomb threats across India

India has witnessed a troubling rise in bomb threats targeting critical sectors such as schools and airlines, leading to widespread panic and operational disruptions. The aviation industry, in particular, has been heavily impacted, with numerous flights being delayed, suspended, or diverted in response to these threats.

According to a report by Business Standard, domestic airlines recorded at least 1,143 hoax bomb threats between August 2022 and November 13, 2024. Of these, an alarming 994 incidents occurred in 2024 alone, marking a sharp escalation in security concerns. October 2024 was especially severe, with 680 hoax bomb threats reported within a single month.

Court guidelines on handling bomb threats

On November 19, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government and the police to create a detailed action plan and standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling bomb threats and related emergencies. The Court set an eight-week deadline for compliance.

The SOP must clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, including law enforcement, school authorities, and municipal bodies, to ensure seamless coordination and effective response.