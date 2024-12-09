Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Finance Commission team arrives in Kerala for 3-day visit

Finance Commission team arrives in Kerala for 3-day visit

Kerala would make the presentation with proposals to resolve the imbalance in the distribution of tax share to the state

Finance Commission
The Finance Commission determines the constitutional financial support that states receive from the central government | Photo: X @15thFinCom
Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Members of the 16th Finance Commission, led by former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, have reached Kerala for a three-day visit, as part of holding consultations for preparing its report.

The team was accorded a reception at the international airport here on Sunday under the aegis of state Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

According to Balagopal, a detailed memorandum has been prepared to be submitted to the commission.

Kerala would make the presentation with proposals to resolve the "imbalance" in the distribution of tax share to the state, he had said, adding that the state would also convince the Finance Commission regarding the steps to be taken to provide the deserving grants on time.

On Monday, the Commission would visit Thiruvarpu and Aymanam panchayat areas in Kottayam, and by evening, they will arrive at Kovalam, an official statement said.

On Tuesday at 9.30 am, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially receive the Commission's chairman and members at the meeting hall of the Leela Hotel in Kovalam, with Finance Minister Balagopal delivering a welcome address.

More From This Section

2.5 mn senior citizens above 70 years enrol for Ayushman Card Scheme

LIVE news: Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat via email, students sent home

At least 40 Delhi schools receive bomb threats via email, search underway

Delhi's AQI remains 'poor', can Grap-IV restrictions be reintroduced?

Repair work for Puri Jagannath temple's Ratna Bhandar to start from Dec 16

Following this, the Commission will engage in discussions with cabinet members, it added.

The Finance Commission determines the constitutional financial support that states receive from the central government for five-year period.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

A comprehensive review: GST Council needs to address all aspects

West Bengal govt urges 50% tax devolution in submission to 16th FC

Indian states spending below NHP-recommended healthcare budget: Data

Premium

Southern states urge 16th FC to address cess and surcharge impact

TN asks Finance Commission to consider 'income distance' for tax devolution

Topics :Finance CommissionKeralaNiti Aayog

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story