Farooq Abdullah hails Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hopes lasting peace in Gaza

Farooq Abdullah hails Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hopes lasting peace in Gaza

Farooq Abdullah stressed the need for all parties to uphold and fully implement the terms of the ceasefire, emphasising that only through commitment and compassion can true peace be achieved

Farooq Abdullah
"This is an important and much-needed development. I sincerely hope it will lead to immediate and sustained humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza who have suffered immensely," Abdullah said in a statement. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:20 PM IST
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and expressed hope that it would pave the way for peace after two years of "heartbreaking" conflict.

"This is an important and much-needed development. I sincerely hope it will lead to immediate and sustained humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza who have suffered immensely," Abdullah said in a statement.

He stressed the need for all parties to uphold and fully implement the terms of the ceasefire, emphasising that only through commitment and compassion can true peace be achieved.

"It is imperative that this truce evolves into a permanent ceasefire. Let this be the beginning of a just, comprehensive, and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, one that upholds human dignity, justice, and international law," he added.

Calling for urgent action to scale up humanitarian assistance, Abdullah reiterated the global responsibility to support the war-ravaged population in rebuilding their lives and restoring hope.

"Now is the time to show solidarity and humanity. The world must unite to deliver aid, rebuild communities, and work towards a peaceful and dignified future for all in the region," he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir prayed for peace and healing in the region, expressing hope that the ceasefire would be a turning point towards a brighter and more peaceful Middle East.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsFarooq AbdullahisraelHamasNational Conference

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

