Singapore Police sought vital information over Zubeen's death, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Singapore Police has sought some "vital information" in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg in the island nation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Sarma said the Assam government has already collected and forwarded the required inputs to the authorities in Singapore.

"Yesterday, the Singapore Police sent some vital queries to his family. We have already collected the inputs from the family and sent those to the Singapore authorities. They are investigating the case very seriously," he said.

The CM, however, did not specify what information the foreign nation sought from Garg's family.