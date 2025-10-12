Home / India News / DMRC invites bids to procure 500 MU renewable energy for low-carbon ops

DMRC invites bids to procure 500 MU renewable energy for low-carbon ops

According to a statement, the DMRC is seeking to select a 'solar power developer' to set up a grid-connected captive generating plant along with a battery energy storage system anywhere in India

DMRC, Delhi metro
The move is part of DMRC's broader efforts to support India's transition to sustainable and low-carbon urban transport systems and comply with the government's 'Panchamrit' climate action goals announced at COP26. (Photo: DMRC twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a move aimed at increasing its reliance on clean energy, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids for the supply of 500 million units of renewable energy annually to power its operations, officials said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the DMRC is seeking to select a 'solar power developer' to set up a grid-connected captive generating plant along with a battery energy storage system (BESS) anywhere in India.

The energy produced will be supplied to the DMRC under a 25-year power purchase agreement, with the project expected to be completed within 15 months of award, it said.

At present, Delhi Metro meets about 33 per cent of its power demand from renewable sources. It procures around 350 MU annually from the Rewa Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh and generates 40 MU from rooftop solar installations across its stations, depots, and residential complexes, the statement said.

During daytime operations, the share of renewable energy reaches nearly 65 per cent, it added.

With the new initiative, the DMRC said it aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its total power mix to over 60 per cent, including energy requirements for its upcoming Phase-IV network.

"If achieved, it will become the first Metro system in the country to source more than half of its total energy from clean sources," the statement said.

The move is part of DMRC's broader efforts to support India's transition to sustainable and low-carbon urban transport systems and comply with the government's 'Panchamrit' climate action goals announced at COP26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP, Congress hold protest over 'gang rape' of medical student in Durgapur

Singapore Police sought vital information over Zubeen's death, says Himanta

Bihar opposition likely to finalise seat-sharing, announce joint manifesto

Delhi's air quality 'moderate', temperature below 20 deg C for third day

Attempted coup is underway in Madagascar, country's president says

Topics :DMRCDelhi Metrorenewable enrgyGreen energy

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story