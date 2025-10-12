DMRC invites bids to procure 500 MU renewable energy for low-carbon ops

In a move aimed at increasing its reliance on clean energy, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids for the supply of 500 million units of renewable energy annually to power its operations, officials said on Sunday.
According to a statement, the DMRC is seeking to select a 'solar power developer' to set up a grid-connected captive generating plant along with a battery energy storage system (BESS) anywhere in India.
The energy produced will be supplied to the DMRC under a 25-year power purchase agreement, with the project expected to be completed within 15 months of award, it said.
At present, Delhi Metro meets about 33 per cent of its power demand from renewable sources. It procures around 350 MU annually from the Rewa Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh and generates 40 MU from rooftop solar installations across its stations, depots, and residential complexes, the statement said.
During daytime operations, the share of renewable energy reaches nearly 65 per cent, it added.
With the new initiative, the DMRC said it aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its total power mix to over 60 per cent, including energy requirements for its upcoming Phase-IV network.
"If achieved, it will become the first Metro system in the country to source more than half of its total energy from clean sources," the statement said.
The move is part of DMRC's broader efforts to support India's transition to sustainable and low-carbon urban transport systems and comply with the government's 'Panchamrit' climate action goals announced at COP26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
