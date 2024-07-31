FASTag new rules from tomorrow: All about vehicle detail linking and more

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued new FASTag rules, with a key update being the essential KYC requirements. The KYC procedure begins on August 1, and FASTag users must guarantee their KYC is updated within this period to comply with NPCI rules. Under the new FASTag rules, Know Your Customer (KYC) should be concluded by October 31. Companies giving FASTag services are expected to finish KYC for all FASTags issued somewhere in the range of three and five years ago by this deadline. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp New FASTag rules effective August 1: Points to remember • 5-Year-Old FASTags Replacement: FASTags older than 5 years to be replaced.

• KYC for 3-year-old FASTags: KYC needs to be updated for FASTags issued 3 years ago.

• Linking Vehicle Details: Vehicle registration number and chassis number should be linked with the FASTag.

• New Vehicle Registration: Update the registration number within 3 months of purchasing a new vehicle.

• Database Verification: FASTag users must verify their data.

• Photo Upload: Upload clear photos of the car’s front and side.

• Mobile Number: FASTag must be linked to a mobile number.

New FASTag rules effective August 1: Essentials

Beginning from August 1, companies should stick to NPCI rules, which include updating KYC for FASTags that are three to five years of age and replacing those older than five years by October 31. Owners of the vehicle are likewise expected to finish their KYC by October 31, 2024.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic payment technique that permits you to make an online payment at a toll plaza. According to the traffic regulations, it is compulsory for each vehicle to get the tag affixed for cashless toll payments.

A FASTag is a small, rectangular tag that is inserted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) innovation to empower cashless only payment at the national highway toll plaza.

It was presented in 2017 by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway to address the inconveniences faced by drivers with respect to cash payments. The tag also intends to lessen unending wait time and traffic issues at toll gates.

Government norms for the FASTag

• If your FASTag isn't working because it has a low balance or the RFID is damaged, you'll have to pay twice as much at the toll booth.

• Most vehicles that were sold since 2017 are pre-fitted with a FASTag. If you have a more older variant, you should apply for the tag, which is accessible at any bank. ICICI Bank, for instance, provides FASTags online.

• If you want to purchase third-party auto insurance starting in April 2020, you will also need a FASTag. One FASTag cannot be used for multiple vehicles. It can only be used on one vehicle.