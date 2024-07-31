Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 9,784 railway bridges sanctioned for repairs, rebuilding: Vaishnaw in LS

9,784 railway bridges sanctioned for repairs, rebuilding: Vaishnaw in LS

Vaishnaw responded to questions raised by nine MPs on whether the government has identified old railway bridges in Maharashtra which are in dilapidated conditions

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway ministerAshwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister
The railway minister clarified that no railway bridge has collapsed in Maharashtra during the last three years. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday that the Indian Railways sanctioned 9,784 railway bridges for repairs, strengthening, rehabilitation or rebuilding.

Vaishnaw responded to questions raised by nine MPs on whether the government has identified old railway bridges in Maharashtra which are in dilapidated conditions and the details of the repair work undertaken in the last three years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These members were concerned about the status of collapse of railway bridges in the last three years and the number of persons killed and injured as a result of that.

They also wanted to know the steps taken by the government to repair all the old railway bridges across the country.

"There is a well established system of inspection of railway bridges on Indian Railways. All the railway bridges are inspected twice a year, one before the onset of monsoon and one detailed inspection after the monsoon," Vaishnaw said.

"In addition, certain railway bridges are also inspected more frequently depending upon their condition. Repair, strengthening, rehabilitation, rebuilding of railway bridges is a continuous process and is undertaken whenever so warranted by their physical condition as ascertained during these inspections and not on the basis of age," he added.

The railway minister clarified that no railway bridge has collapsed in Maharashtra during the last three years and all railway bridges are safe for train movement at permitted speed.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: April-June fiscal deficit at 8.1% of 2024-25 target

Delhi coaching centre deaths: HC pulls up officials, slams freebies culture

Kerala was given early warning on July 23: Amit Shah on Wayanad landslides

Country receives 9% more monsoon rainfall in July after weak June

J&K govt grants land proprietary rights to West Pakistan refugees

"The information on railway bridges is maintained zone-wise and not statewise. Maharashtra is covered under Central Railway, South Central Railway, South East Central Railway, South Western Railway and Western Railway," Vaishnaw said.

"During last three years, 5,405 numbers of railway bridges were repaired, rehabilitated, strengthened or rebuilt in the Indian Railways, which include 1,323 numbers of railway bridges in the above mentioned five zonal railways. As on April 1, 2024, 9,784 numbers of railway bridges are sanctioned for repairs, strengthening, rehabilitation or rebuilding on the Indian Railways," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WATCH: Vande Bharat passenger slaps server after being served non-veg food

Howrah-Mumbai Mail accident: Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims' families

Courts can't be ruthless: SC orders rehabilitation for Haldwani residents

Union Budget 2024: Capital expenditure support continues to be sustained

Stocks to Watch on Budget 2024 day, July 23: Defence, Railways, Banks, Agri

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysRailway Ministerrail safety

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story