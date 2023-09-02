Home / India News / Isro achieved another big milestone in space research: CM KCR on Aditya-L1

Isro achieved another big milestone in space research: CM KCR on Aditya-L1

KCR congratulated the ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical staff

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addresses during the inauguration of 'Rythu Vedika' at Kondakandla village and Mandal of Jangaon District. Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Expressing delight over the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday said ISRO achieved another big milestone in the field of space research.

ISRO on Saturday launched the Aditya-L1, eyeing history again after its successful lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, a few days ago.

The Chief Minister said the achievement by the India's scientists in the field of space research stood as a role model for the world and it is a proud moment for every Indian, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Rao, also known as KCR, said that ISRO achieved another big milestone in the field of space research.

KCR congratulated the ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical staff, the release added.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

ISRO's human spaceflight programme gets boost with Chandrayaan-3 success

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

ISRO's next Moon mission with Japanese space agency gathers steam

Dilli ka Darbaar can do nothing good for Chattisgarh: Amit Shah slams Cong

UP CM Adityanath hails successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

Hold LS-UP polls simultaneously before 'One Nation, One Election': Akhilesh

Ex-ISRO chief Rao's key role in Aditya-L1 mission's success recalled

First earth-bound firing to raise Aditya-L1 orbit tomorrow, says ISRO

Topics :KCRSpacecraftIsro projects

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story