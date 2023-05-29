Home / India News / Fatehabad nuclear plant's 1st unit likely to commence operations in Jun '28

Fatehabad nuclear plant's 1st unit likely to commence operations in Jun '28

The first unit of the nuclear power plant in Fatehabad district's Gorakhpur village is likely to commence operations in June 2028, according to an official statement issued here on Monday.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Fatehabad nuclear plant's 1st unit likely to commence operations in Jun '28

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:46 PM IST
The information was shared by officials at a meeting presided by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal held here on the coordination between the Haryana government and the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP), it said.

During the meeting, Kaushal directed the power utility officers to expedite the relocation of high-tension power lines and provide a 33 KV power connection for the plant site from an alternative source in order to ensure uninterrupted supply to the project.

He also directed the public works department and the Fatehabad district administration to conduct a joint feasibility study of a road from the national highway to the project sites.

Providing an update on the project's progress, GHAVP project director Niranjan Kumar Mittal said, "Seventy-four per cent of the ground improvement work has been completed. Additionally, essential equipment such as end shields and steam generators for the first unit, along with critical reactor components, have been received at the site."

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives in Gorakhpur village, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has so far invested Rs 39.08 crore, the statement said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone for the 2,800-megawatt nuclear power plant in Fatehabad nine years ago.

Topics :Nuclear reactorsPower generation

First Published: May 29 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

