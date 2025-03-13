Home / India News / FIITJEE Ltd booked for fraud as Delhi Police probe student complaints

A case has been filed under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against FIIT JEE Ltd

FIIT JEE Coaching Institute, specifically its east Delhi Centre in Laxmi Nagar. | Photo: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has filed a case against FIIT JEE Ltd for allegedly failing to provide the services it promised to students and abruptly ceasing operations mid-January, an official said on Thursday.

FIIT JEE Coaching Institute, specifically its east Delhi Centre in Laxmi Nagar, is at the heart of the matter, with 192 complaints against it by students and parents, EOW in a statement said.

"The allegations claimed that the institute engaged in misleading advertisements, exaggerated success claims, and deceptive marketing tactics to attract students and collect substantial course fees," Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram K Porwal said in the statement.

A case has been filed under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against FIIT JEE Ltd, its Managing Director (MD) Dinesh Kumar Goel, and other officials involved in the deceptive practices, it read.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

