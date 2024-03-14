Home / India News / FIR registered against TN min for 'threatening' remarks against PM Modi

FIR registered against TN min for 'threatening' remarks against PM Modi

The FIR was filed at the Parliament Street police station here on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint from Supreme Court lawyer Satya Ranjan Swain

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister T M Anbarasan for his alleged threatening remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi made at a public rally, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was filed at the Parliament Street police station here on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint from Supreme Court lawyer Satya Ranjan Swain, they said.

According to the FIR, Anbarasan, the minister of rural industries, cottage industries and small industries in the Tamil Nadu government, openly threatened to chop Modi into pieces.

He allegedly made these remarks at a public rally in the southern state.

"The threatening statement made by Anbarasan is not only alarming and posing a significant risk to the safety and security of our prime minister, but is also shameful and has been deliberately made to stir the peace and stability of our nation and evoke violence," the FIR says.

The FIR registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 268 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 503 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has also said a video containing Anbarasan's remarks is doing the rounds of social media.

Topics :Narendra ModiDelhi PoliceSupreme CourtBJP

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

