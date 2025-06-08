Home / India News / Fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Thane, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Thane, no casualties reported

The fire brigade personnel, regional disaster management cell team and police promptly reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation

Fire, Mumbai Fire, NRI complex Fire
Residents of the building also joined the effort using fire extinguishers available on the premises (Representative Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A fire broke out at a 14-storey residential building in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, civic officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The Sheel fire station reported the blaze at 2.54 am to the disaster control room.

The fire originated in an electric duct between the fourth and seventh floors of the A-wing of S K Residency building located near Mumbra bypass, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

ALSO READ: 22 crew members rescued in North Pacific after ship with cars catches fire

"The fire was limited to the electrical cable duct and did not spread to any residential flat. No casualty was reported from the site," he said.

The fire brigade personnel, regional disaster management cell team and police promptly reached the spot and launched the firefighting operation.

Residents of the building also joined the effort using fire extinguishers available on the premises.

"The fire was completely extinguished by 3.42 am," Tadvi said.

The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, though initial indications suggested an electrical fault within the duct system, the official said.

The disaster management cell has urged housing societies to periodically review their fire safety measures and ensure strict compliance with safety protocols, particularly in high-rise structures, Tadvi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi braces for season's hottest week as monsoon stalls; AQI dips to poor

Prohibitory orders in Manipur districts amid protests over Tenggol's arrest

Manipur suspends internet services for 5 days amid law and order situation

Stadium left unattended, no police protection: Karnataka BJP on stampede

Life returning to normal, says Poonch resident as Op Sindoor marks 1 month

Topics :ThaneFire accidentMumbai

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story