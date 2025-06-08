Fire breaks out at 14-storey building in Thane, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a 14-storey residential building in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, civic officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The Sheel fire station reported the blaze at 2.54 am to the disaster control room.

The fire originated in an electric duct between the fourth and seventh floors of the A-wing of S K Residency building located near Mumbra bypass, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The fire was limited to the electrical cable duct and did not spread to any residential flat. No casualty was reported from the site," he said.