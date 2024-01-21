Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Mumbai, patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at Dr Ambedkar Hospital in Mumbai, patients evacuated

According to the official, a fire call was received at 1.47 am on Sunday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames was doused around 2.25 am

Representative Image
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A fire broke out at a hospital in the Vikhroli East area of Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The fire broke out at Dr Ambedkar Hospital in the Vikroli East area.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the fire.

According to the official, a fire call was received at 1.47 am on Sunday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames was doused around 2.25 am.

Sx patients, identified as Shivaji Dhele (65), Vimal Tiwari (60), Yashodabai Rathod (58), Kantaprasad Nirmal (75), Arun Haribhagat (64), and Sushmita Ghokshe (23), were evacuated and shifted to the Rajawadi hospital in the Rajawadi area of Ghatkopar, Mumbai, officials informed further.

The fire was confined to the main cable of the air suction motor in the ICU on the ground floor and the three upper floors, officials added.

However, the officials were still in the process of determining the cause of the fire at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire broke out at a 22-storeyed building in the Malad area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Also Read

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad meets T'gana CM to discuss dalit issues

Only PM Modi gave true respect to Ambedkar: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

Maharashtra state commission to assess backwardness of Marathas: CM Shinde

Ahead of Ayodhya event, PM to worship in Kothandarama Swamy Temple in TN

Flights, trains delayed amid dense fog; Delhi airport issues advisory

Ayodhya Ram mandir: History, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and more

Majestic Ram Temple billboard allures thousands of motorists in Houston

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AmbedkarMumbai fireMumbaiFire accidentGovernment hospitals

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story