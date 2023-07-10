Five-day long monsoon session of the Bihar legislature to begin Monday

The five-day Monsoon Session of the Bihar legislature will begin on Monday.

The monsoon session of the assembly and state legislative council, which will continue till July 14, is likely to be stormy as the opposition led by BJP has decided to take on the state government on various issues including the government's alleged failure to provide 10 lakh government jobs to youths, recent amendments in the school teachers' recruitment rules and withdrawal of the domicile policy for fresh recruitment of school teachers.

Besides, opposition members are also expected to raise the issue of the recent charge sheet filed by the CBI against state Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, in the land-for-job scam in the railways. The CBI had on July 3 filed a fresh charge sheet against Tejashwi, his father and former Railway minister Lalu Prasad, mother and former state CM Rabri Devi, and others in connection with the case.

The BJP will also take out a march from Gandhi Maidan to the state assembly cornering the government on the issue of alleged deterioration of law and order, and corruption.

During the five-day session, several important legislative and financial business, including tabling of the supplementary budget, will be taken up. On the last day of the session, non-government resolutions will be taken up, as per the schedule.