Home / India News / Fire Brigade serves notice on 17 malls in Mumbai for safety norm violations

Fire Brigade serves notice on 17 malls in Mumbai for safety norm violations

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said 48 of the 68 malls were found to be following fire safety norms during inspections

gavel law cases
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 7:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has served notices to 17 of 68 malls over the past one week after carrying out surprise inspections last month, a civic official said on Monday.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said 48 of the 68 malls were found to be following fire safety norms during inspections held between May 26 and 30, while 17 malls have got notices for not adhering to these stipulations.

The malls were inspected on the order of BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani following the massive fire in TRP Game Zone in Rajkot in neighbouring Gujarat on May 25, which resulted in the death of 28 persons, including children.

"The 17 malls have been issued notices under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Protection Measures Act 2006.

They have been given 30 days to rectify the identified deficiencies failing which they will face further action," it said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared as unsafe Malad West-based M/s The Mall, where a fire incident took place on Monday.

It cancelled the earlier notice served to the mall and also initiated legal proceedings against the management, the release said, adding that the process has started to cut its power and water supply.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajkot game zone fire: What led to the 'man-made disaster' that killed 27?

Explained: What went wrong in Delhi's children hospital, Rajkot fires?

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Explained: India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test! Impact on India's chances?

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Assam: More than 625K affected by devastating floods, 5 more dead

New rainwater harvesting rules for all plot owners in Rajasthan

'Chintan Shivir': Ministers get IIM classes on governance in Chhattisgarh

DMRC keeps travellers cool at 24 degrees C, May ridership reaches 6.01 mn

Day after 63-hour mega block, local train services hit on Central Railway

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MumbaiFire accidentRajkotMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story