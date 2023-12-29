Home / India News / Fire destroys factory in Maharashtra's Thane district; no injuries

Fire destroys factory in Maharashtra's Thane district; no injuries

Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Thane

Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
A fire destroyed a factory in an industrial pocket in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at the packaging unit at Taloja MIDC area around 8.30 pm on Thursday, he said.

An official from the Taloja fire station said local firemen and others from neighbouring fire stations rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze.

While the fire destroyed the factory, its cause is being probed, he added.

Topics :fire safetyFire accidentMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

