Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya extraordinary moment: PM Modi

Modi made these remarks as he took part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the magnificent Ram Temple here.

Ram Lalla, Ram Lalla idol, PM Modi

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers before the idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions.
"It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme," the prime minister said on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi made these remarks as he took part in the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the magnificent Ram Temple here.
Dressed in a golden kurta with a cream-coloured dhoti and patka, the prime minister walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.
Modi took part in the elaborate 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ram mandir LIVE: PM Narendra Modi completes 'pran pratishtha' at Ram temple

Ram temple consecration historic moment, pride for world: Chhattisgarh CM

Ayodhya Ram mandir 'pran pratishtha': Are stock markets, banks open today?

WATCH: On day of 'pran pratishtha', Ayodhya city captured from aerial view

Why should prosecution continue when Tejashwi has withdrawn statement: SC

Topics : Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayBilkis Bano CasePran Pratishtha ScheduleGold-Silver PricesIND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon