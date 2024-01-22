WATCH: On day of 'pran pratishtha', Ayodhya city captured from aerial view

With just a few minutes left for the Ram mandir 'pran pratishtha' ceremony , the entire Ayodhya is decked up with flowers, lights, and ornamental cutouts of the revered Hindu figure 'Ram' to witness his "grand installation" in the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat are among chief guests for the ceremony. Notable public figures Mukesh Ambani and his family, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, among others, are also among the 8,000 invitees who will witness the event.

Ahead of the ceremony, a video has emerged showing Ayodhya decked up in anticipation of the key moment. A 13-second video, released from PM Modi chopper, is going viral. It shows the temple town sparsely covered in orange colours amid a layer of thick fog.

Ram dhun in every corner of Ayodhya



READ: Celebs chose traditional for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Every corner of the city has been echoing 'Ram dhun' since morning as devotees flock to the streets to welcome their revered deity. Many of them, waiting outside the temple since morning, were dejected after being asked to leave the premises by police personnel due to security reasons, images showed.

Notably, tight security arrangements, including 10,000 CCTV cameras, two anti-drone systems, and artificial intelligence-based security measures, have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Earlier, the government and the temple trust authorities urged the common public to visit the temple premises from Tuesday onwards, citing security reasons.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm and is expected to conclude around 1 pm. After the completion of the 'pran pratistha', all the dignitaries will be given darshan. PM Modi will also address the 8,000 guests and offer prayers at another Shiva temple in 'Kuber Tila' later.



