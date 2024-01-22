Home / India News / Ram temple consecration historic moment, pride for world: Chhattisgarh CM

Ram temple consecration historic moment, pride for world: Chhattisgarh CM

He was talking to reporters after offering prayers at a temple of Lord Ram inside the popular Dudhdhari Math in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur

"This is a day of pride not only for the country but for the entire world. It is a historic day," Sai said | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday said the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh is a historic moment and a matter of pride not only for the country but for the entire world.

He was talking to reporters after offering prayers at a temple of Lord Ram inside the popular Dudhdhari Math in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

"This is a day of pride not only for the country but for the entire world. It is a historic day," Sai said.

"After a long struggle of 500 years, Lord Ram is going to be 'pratishthit'. The entire country has become 'Ram-may'. It is also a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh as it is Lord Ram's nanihal (the place of Lord Ram's maternal grandparents) and the place of Mata Kaushalya (Lord Ram's mother)," he said.

The Chief Minister's Officer in a post on social media said, "Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ji visited Shri Ram darbar in the ancient Dudhadhari Math in Raipur and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state."

After offering prayers, CM Sai offered fodder to a cow and wished everyone for the consecration of Ram Lalla (idol) in Ayodhya, it said.

Various places in Raipur city were decked up with saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Hanuman with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them.

Rituals, feasts and other religious events were being held in temples and various other places across the state to mark the day.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

