Home / India News / Five dead, 1 person missing as heavy rains wreak havoc in Jharkhand

A woman and her seven-year-old son died after their house collapsed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday night

kolkata Rains, Rains
Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi/ Seraikela
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Five people were killed, one person was missing, and several others were injured as heavy rains wreaked havoc in parts of Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday morning.

A woman and her seven-year-old son died after their house collapsed in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday night, they said.

Eight more people were injured in the incident, which happened in Dandu village in Rajnagar block, they added.

"The woman and her son died during treatment at the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. Eight others were also injured as the kuchcha house of one Santosh Lohar collapsed," Rajnagar's BDO Malay Das told PTI.

The incident happened when relatives were visiting Lohar's house, a police officer said.

In another incident in the district, a five-year-old died and three others were injured as the wall of a house collapsed on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Kol Shimla in the Kharsawan police station area, they said.

A couple was washed away in a swelling river in Chatra district on Friday, an officer said.

The incident happened in Katghara village, he said.

"The body of the husband was recovered, while the wife is still missing," Gidhour's BDO Rahul Dev told PTI.

A person was also killed in Khairatola village in Pathalgada block of the district in a rain-related incident, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jharkhandheavy rainsRainfallIndian monsoon

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

