Five injured, including two Czech nationals in Mumbai airport accident

As many as five people were left injured after a tourist vehicle caused an accident at Mumbai Airport's Terminal 2 departure area on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Police, the driver dropped off passengers at Gate 1, but after leaving them, he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the ramp in front of Gate 3.

The accident has left five people injured, including two foreign passengers from the Czech Republic and three airport staff members. All five are out of danger and have been taken to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle and the driver are in custody, the Mumbai Police confirmed.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident. An offence has been registered against the driver, and further investigations are underway.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in a statement said that it is working with the police and other teams to ensure the safety of passengers and contiunation of operations.

"This morning at CSMIA, a driver lost control of his car in T2's departure lane, injuring five people. The airport medical team immediately rushed to the spot to provide first aid.The injured have been admitted to hospital for treatment," the airport said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.