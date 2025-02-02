Apaar ID non-compliance: Bahraich admin recommends cancelling 90 madrasas

Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district administration has recommended cancelling recognition for 90 madrasas due to non-compliance with the state government's directive to generate Apaar IDs for students.

District Minority Welfare Officer Sanya Mishr stated that despite repeated directives over the past 2-3 months, 107 madrasas failed to make progress in generating the IDs, with only 17 starting the process.

"For the last 2-3 months, letters have been circulated to all Madrasas for Apaar (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) ID. They are being repeatedly directed to bring about the work of Apaar. 4-5 days ago, letters were sent to 107 madrasas, whose Apaar ID information was nil," Mishr said.

"Out of them, about 17 have started the work. A letter has been sent to the Registrar to withdraw the recognition of the remaining 90 Madrasas, which have not started the work of Apaar at all," he added.

APAAR, which stands for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a specialized identification system designed for all students in India. This initiative is part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' program launched by the government, aligning with the new National Education Policy of 2020.

According to the Ministry of Education of the Union Government, APAAR ensures accountability and transparency in education by tracking student progress and streamlining academic records. It enhances efficiency, removes duplicity, minimizes fraud, and includes co-curricular achievements for holistic student development.

APAAR ID - a unique 12-digit code that will help students to digitally store, manage, and access all their academic credits, including score card, marksheets, gradesheets, degrees, diplomas, certificates & co-curricular accomplishments. This ID functions as a permanent digital identity for the student in the education ecosystem.