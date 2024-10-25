Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Five labourers killed, 5 injured as water tank collapses in Pune, 1 booked

Five labourers killed, 5 injured as water tank collapses in Pune, 1 booked

The incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township when some labourers were taking bath under the water tank

tank collapsed, Mathura water tank collapsed
Representative Image: Five labourers were killed and five others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Five labourers were killed and five others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning, police said.  The incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township when some labourers were taking bath under the water tank at around 6:15am, they said.  "It seems a wall of the tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to its collapse.  The labourers who were below the water tank got trapped under the debris," Pimpri Chinchwad Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi said. "Three of them died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital.  Five others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," another official said. "We have registered an offence under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against one Kumar Lomte.  The construction of the water tank was of sub-standard quality. The accused did shoddy work while building it," a Bhosari police station official said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mastercard opens new Tech Hub in Pune to drive growth and innovation

Baba Siddique murder plot hatched in Pune; 'shooters were given his photo'

Police arrest Pravin Lonkar in Baba Siddique murder case, accused on run

SC grants interim bail to former chairman of Pune Cooperative bank

Siddique murder case: 'Co-conspirator' held from Pune; 3rd arrest so far

Topics :PuneMaharashtraArrest

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story