Five labourers killed, 5 injured as water tank collapses in Pune, 1 booked

Five labourers were killed and five others suffered injuries after a makeshift water tank collapsed at a labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning, police said. The incident took place in Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad township when some labourers were taking bath under the water tank at around 6:15am, they said. "It seems a wall of the tank exploded due to the water pressure, leading to its collapse. The labourers who were below the water tank got trapped under the debris," Pimpri Chinchwad Additional Commissioner of Police Vasant Pardeshi said. "Three of them died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Five others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," another official said. "We have registered an offence under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against one Kumar Lomte. The construction of the water tank was of sub-standard quality. The accused did shoddy work while building it," a Bhosari police station official said.