Diwali drive: CM Yogi orders uncut power supply in UP from Oct 28 to Nov 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure there is no power cut in the state from October 28 to November 15, a period which will witness many Hindu festivals.

The CM issued the order in a meeting attended by divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and the top brass of police.

"During this period of joy and celebration, uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours should be ensured throughout the state from October 28 to November 15. Power Corporation must make the necessary preparations to achieve this," Adityanath said.

"Emergency health and trauma services must continue without interruption. Doctors should be easily accessible in all areas, whether in villages or cities," he said.

The CM also took note of the threat of food adulteration that becomes high around the festival period.

"In light of the upcoming festivals, food safety inspections should be intensified, but care must be taken to ensure there is no harassment under the pretext of inspections," he said.

He also ordered the transport department to increase the number of buses on rural routes to cater to the movement of the people. "Buses in poor condition must not be allowed to operate on the roads," he added.

The CM stressed on a strict law and order, constant communication, and cooperation from all sections of society and ordered police to be on high alert round-the-clock.

"Whether it was Raksha Bandhan, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Shravani fairs, or festivals like Eid, Bakrid, Barawafat, and Muharram, a positive atmosphere prevailed during every celebration. This spirit of strong teamwork and public cooperation must be maintained always," he said.

"Strict measures must be taken against those who attempt to disrupt the peaceful environment," he added.

The CM ordered an increased vigilance on social media and asked each district to deploy a team to constantly monitor these platforms.

He asked officials to ensure that firecracker shops and warehouses are located away from populated areas and in an open area.

"Licences and NOCs should be issued in a timely manner. Strict action must be taken against illegal storage of firecrackers," he added.

All beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana should receive free LPG cylinders before Diwali, he ordered.