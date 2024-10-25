PM discusses preparedness for Cyclone Dana with Odisha CM, assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the state's preparedness for the approaching cyclone Dana with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and reassured central support.

The cyclone Dana is anticipated to make landfall after midnight.

According to an official statement, Odisha has made extensive preparations to tackle the cyclone's impact. The state has set up 5209 cyclone shelters and evacuated over 3,62,000 people from vulnerable areas, including 3654 pregnant women who have been relocated to nearby hospitals.

Moreover, 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 220 Fire Services teams have been deployed.

Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction with Odisha's preparations, and the central government has provided the requested number of NDRF teams.

Cyclone Dana will make landfall between the Odisha-West Bengal coast on Thursday midnight.

Earlier in the day, CM Majhi, highlighting the measures taken by the government to ensure security as severe cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall in Odisha, said that the government target is zero causalities.

"Our target is zero casualties. Work is underway to ensure 100% evacuation. Till now, more than 3 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 2,300 pregnant women have been moved to safer places. More than 7000 cyclone shelters are ready. Adequate medical and veterinary teams were also deployed. Police deployed to give a sense of security to the people," CM Majhi said.

CM Majhi informed that each minister has been deployed in the 10 districts to oversee the operations.

"Police deployed to give a sense of security to the people. DG set, Gensets and Inverters stationed at district hospitals to ensure power supply. NDRF and ODRAF teams are deployed in the affected districts. Each minister has been deployed in the 10 districts to oversee the operations," CM Majhi said.