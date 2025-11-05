Home / India News / Fix ticket prices or face empty cinema halls: Supreme Court to multiplexes

Fix ticket prices or face empty cinema halls: Supreme Court to multiplexes

The top court also stayed a Karnataka High Court order that required multiplexes to keep detailed and auditable records of all movie tickets sold

Supreme Court, SC
Advocates at the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi (Photo:PTI)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court has observed that cinema is "on the decline" and warned that multiplexes could see empty halls if they fail to make ticket prices more affordable, according to a News18 report.
 
On Monday, a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta stayed a Karnataka High Court order that had directed multiplexes to maintain a comprehensive and auditable record of every movie ticket sold.
 
“This should be fixed,” the Supreme Court bench remarked, noting that multiplexes were charging ₹100 for a bottle of water. “As it is, the cinema is declining. Make it more reasonable for people to come and enjoy. Otherwise, the halls are empty. We are with the division bench that it should be ₹200,” the court added.
 
The high court’s division bench had issued its direction on September 30 while hearing an appeal against an earlier order of a single judge. The single-judge order had granted an interim stay on the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which sought to cap cinema ticket prices at ₹200.
 
Notice issued to Karnataka film body
 
The bench agreed to hear the petition filed by the Multiplex Association of India and others. It also issued notices to the Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce and other respondents, directing them to file their replies within four weeks.
 
“In the meantime, the effect and operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed,” the court said, clarifying that the single judge of the high court is free to continue hearing the matter.
 
Proposal to cap ticket prices at ₹200
 
On September 23, the single judge had granted an interim stay on the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which proposed to cap ticket prices at ₹200, pending further orders.
 
When the matter later came up before the division bench, it observed that an interim arrangement was necessary to safeguard the financial interests of all parties until the case was finally adjudicated. It directed multiplex operators to maintain detailed and auditable records for every ticket sold, including the date and time of sale, mode of booking and mode of payment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

124K trees to be cut for MP rail project; environmentalists raise alarm

NISAR satellite to be declared operational on November 7: ISRO chief

Gopichand Hinduja: Bizman who set precedent for Indian global conglomerates

Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away at 85 in London

Conrad Sangma, Pradyot launch new political front for Northeast unity

Topics :Supreme Court

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story