Flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, over 400,000 affected

So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
The flood condition in Assam remained grim on Sunday, with over four lakh people hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started to recede, an official said.

So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) official said.

According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts.

The water levels have begun to recede in some areas, the official said.

The administration has been operating 101 relief camps in these districts, where 81,352 persons have taken shelter, and running 119 relief distribution centres in five districts.

At present, 1,118 villages are under water and 8,469.56 hectare of crop area has been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

Massive erosion was witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara and Udalguri, it said.

Places in Karimganj have also reported incidents of landslides due to heavy rainfall.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Darrang, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Lakhimpur, the report said.

Urban areas were inundated at many places in Darrang district, ASDMA said, adding, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Tezpur and Neamatighat.

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

