Infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch foiled in joint operation, soldier injured

An infiltration bid was foiled in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of June 23-24, in a joint operation by the Indian army and the Jammu and Kashmir police, as per an statement from the Army.

This comes two days after four terrorists were killed in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector when they were trying to infiltrate the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Army statement said a soldier sustained gunshot wounds in the exchange of fire between infiltrators and the Army.

The Indian Army said that an intelligence based-counter operation 'Resham" was jointly launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army.

Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a tweet, "Infiltration Bid Eliminated in Krishna Ghati Sector on 23/24 Jun, in which 1 soldier suffered GunShot Wound & evacuated. 3 infiltrators running towards LC engaged by own troops & seen falling down near LC".

On June 16, the Joint security forces in a major operation neutralized five highly trained foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.