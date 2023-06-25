Home / India News / Infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch foiled in joint operation, soldier injured

Infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch foiled in joint operation, soldier injured

This comes two days after four terrorists were killed in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector when they were trying to infiltrate the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

ANI
Representative Image | PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us

An infiltration bid was foiled in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of June 23-24, in a joint operation by the Indian army and the Jammu and Kashmir police, as per an statement from the Army.

This comes two days after four terrorists were killed in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector when they were trying to infiltrate the Indian side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Army statement said a soldier sustained gunshot wounds in the exchange of fire between infiltrators and the Army.

The Indian Army said that an intelligence based-counter operation 'Resham" was jointly launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army.

Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a tweet, "Infiltration Bid Eliminated in Krishna Ghati Sector on 23/24 Jun, in which 1 soldier suffered GunShot Wound & evacuated. 3 infiltrators running towards LC engaged by own troops & seen falling down near LC".

On June 16, the Joint security forces in a major operation neutralized five highly trained foreign terrorists of JK Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in the Jumagund area near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Rusted anti-tank mine, grenade found at different places in Jammu & Kashmir

Searches underway in J-K to track terrorists after attack on army truck

Two goods trains collide at Onda railway station in West Bengal's Bankura

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm lash parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite

12 cadres of banned extremist group KYKL released after mob stops Army

Nagpur police unearth 'task fraud', trace money trail to China; 6 held

PM Modi to visit Egypt's Al-Hakim Mosque, to pay homage to cultural site

Topics :Jammu and KashmirPoonchIndian Armyinfiltration

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story