Home / India News / Flying from Mumbai to cost more as MIAL proposes user fee hike next fiscal

Flying from Mumbai to cost more as MIAL proposes user fee hike next fiscal

AERA, however, in January approved a capex of Rs 7,832 crore and determined target revenue at Rs 7,602.94-crore and allowed it an 18.8 per cent hike in fee from April 1, 2025

Navi Mumbai airport
AERA, however, in January approved a capex of Rs 7,832 crore. | Navi Mumbai airport
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flying from Mumbai International Airport is set to become costlier from next financial year with the private airport operator MIAL proposing a steep hike of Rs 463 in User Development Fee for international passengers, while domestic passengers will be charged a UDF of Rs 325.

At present, international passengers are charged a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 187, which has been proposed to be raised to Rs 650, while the domestic passengers don't have to pay any such fee.

"The proposed tariff card, which has been submitted to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) for its approval, is in line with what the regulator has approved for MIAL," a source told PTI.

At the same time, however, in a big relief to airlines, MIAL has also proposed a 35 per cent reduction in the landing and parking charges at its facility for the fourth control period (FY2024-2029), as per the AERA website.

AERA has the mandate to determine all tariffs for major airports in the country. An airport which has or is designated to have a capacity of 3.5-million passengers per annum or above falls in the category of major airports.

Mumbai International Airport, which is the second busiest airport in the country, is operated and managed by a joint venture company Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) which is 74 per cent owned by the Adani group while the remaining 26 per cent stake are held by the Airports Authority of India.

"Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is an aging infrastructure which needs modernisation both in terms of physical, which we are investing in to make it a world class infrastructure, where also we are doing a lot of investment in passenger convenience like self-baggage drop, digital yatra, e-gate, facial recognition, upgrading the lounges and also sustainability part," a source said.

Also Read

Maharashtra Budget 2025: New airport, job generation, road development

Inspection done, Navi Mumbai airport likely to be inaugurated on April 17

Five injured, including two Czech nationals in Mumbai airport accident

MIAL to redevelop T1, increase annual passenger handling capacity

Mumbai airport sees 6.3% rise in passenger traffic to 54.8 million in 2024

Mumbai International Airport, with two terminals -- T1 and T2 -- has a capacity to handle 55 million passengers per annum. In the fiscal year ended March 2024, it handled a total of 52.82-million passengers.

MIAL in June 2024 had submitted the multi-year tariff plan to the AERA proposing a 675 per cent hike in user fee from October 1, 2024, citing a target revenue of Rs 38,724.90 crore and a capex of Rs 17,439.38 crore for the five period for carrying out expansion work, which included reconstruction of terminal 1 as well as expansion of T2 and general terminal.

AERA, however, in January approved a capex of Rs 7,832 crore and determined target revenue at Rs 7,602.94-crore and allowed it an 18.8 per cent hike in fee from April 1, 2025.

The regulator has called for a stakeholders' meeting in New Delhi on March 25, to elicit their views before taking a final call on MIAL's tariff proposal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike

PM Modi wishes India's 'illustrious daughter' Sunita Williams a safe return

Parliament clears Rs 51,463 cr extra spending for FY25, Manipur FY26 budget

Fire breaks out at hospital in J-K's Rajouri, 150 patients evacuated

Open to talk about putting online polling booth-wise voter data: EC to SC

Topics :Mumbai airportMial

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story