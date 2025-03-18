PM Modi wishes India's 'illustrious daughter' Sunita Williams a safe return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt letter to Indian-origin Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams, who began her return journey to Earth on Tuesday after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In the letter, PM Modi extended a warm invitation for her to visit India upon her return, calling her "one of its most illustrious daughters."

The letter, dated March 1, was shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh shortly after Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore departed the ISS aboard a SpaceX capsule. The duo had been stranded in space since June 2024 due to technical delays.

In his message, the Prime Minister said he had inquired about Sunita Williams’ well-being during recent meetings with both US President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden.

“1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in your achievements. Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance,” PM Modi wrote.

“Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission,” he added.

PM Modi also acknowledged Sunita Williams' family, saying, "I am sure that Late Deepakbhai's blessings are with you as well," referring to her father, Deepak Pandya, who was a resident of Gujarat and passed away in 2020. He also mentioned her mother, Bonnie Pandya, saying, "Your mother must be keenly awaiting your return."

Expressing his eagerness to welcome her home, PM Modi said, “After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters.”