FM Sitharaman swears in Justice (Retd) Mishra as 1st President of GSTAT

Image: x @FinMinIndia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as first President of the GST appellate tribunal (GSTAT).

Mishra's appointment marks the beginning of the operationalisation of the GSTAT, a crucial body for resolving GST-related disputes.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman administered the oath of integrity and secrecy to Justice (Retd.) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra as the President of the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), in New Delhi, today," an official statement said.
 

 

Mishra was a former Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court and was selected by a Search-cum-Selection Committee headed by the Chief Justice of India.

The GSTAT is the Appellate Authority established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to hear various appeals under the said Act and the respective State/Union Territories GST Acts against the orders of the first appellate authority.

It consists of a principal bench and various state benches. As per the approval of the GST Council, the government has notified the Principal Bench, to be located in New Delhi, and 31 state benches at various locations across the country. The process for the appointment of judicial members and technical members is already in progress.

The tribunal will ensure swift, fair, judicious and effective resolution to GST disputes, besides significantly reducing the burden on higher courts.

The establishment of the GSTAT would further enhance the effectiveness of the GST system in India and foster a more transparent and efficient tax environment in the country, the statement added.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

