Food conclave attracts Rs 7,000 cr investments to Telangana: Govt

Rama Rao also launched the 'Innovation in Food Processing Grand Challenge' inviting startups and innovators across Telangana and India for building solutions to enhance local food processing

Hyderabad
Food conclave attracts Rs 7,000 cr investments to Telangana: Govt

Apr 29 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
The inaugural 'Food Conclave 2023' on Saturday concluded here on a strong note attracting investment of over Rs 7,000 crore that would lead to over 58,000 direct jobs, the state government said.

A press release from the state government said the one-day conclave, which boasts a reputation as one of the most prestigious and influential gatherings in the food-agri community, featured an array of new partnerships and investments, further cementing its position as a key platform for shaping the future of the industry.

Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in his inaugural address, said Telangana identifies food processing as a core thrust area and during the past five years, the state has added more than Rs 7,000 crore worth fixed capital base to food processing capacities in order to boost the sector.

"At the end of the conclave, the state received more than Rs 7,000 crore investment commitment across the sectors in aqua, dairy, agro processing, and allied sectors creating total direct employment of 58,458 by way of these investment opportunities," he said.

Rama Rao also launched the 'Innovation in Food Processing Grand Challenge' inviting startups and innovators across Telangana and India for building solutions to enhance local food processing. The Food Conclave will henceforth be an annual affair.

Telangana Investment food

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

