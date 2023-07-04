Food, fuel, fertiliser crisis big challenges for world: PM at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday in his address to the 23rd Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State said that food, fuel and fertilizer crisis is a big challenge for all countries in the world surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics.

Addressing the summit via video conferencing PM Modi said that the SCO as an organization should consider how its efforts can meet the expectations and aspirations of people.

"At present, the global situation is at a critical juncture. In a world engulfed by conflicts, tensions and pandemics, the food fuel and fertilizer crisis is a major challenge for all countries. We must think together that whether we as an organization can meet the expectations and aspirations of our people."

"Are we able to meet the modern challenges? Is SCO becoming an organization that is fully prepared for the future? In this regard, India supports the proposal for improvement and modernization in SCO," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other leaders virtually participated in today's meeting.

While addressing the SCO summit, PM Modi proposed to use India's AI-based language platform Bhashini

"We would be delighted to share India's AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth. SCO can become a significant voice for reforms within the UN and other global institutions." PM Modi said.

The prime minister also listed various pillars that India has focused on during its Presidency of SCO and they are Start-up and innovation, Youth empowerment, traditional medicine, Digital inclusion, and Shared Buddhist heritage.

He also stated that over the past two decades, the SCO has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region. India's thousands of years old culture and people-to-people ties with this region are living testimony to our shared heritage.

PM Modi further stated that as Chair of the SCO, India has made efforts to take our multi-faceted cooperation to new heights.

India assumed the rotating chairmanship of the SCO at the Samarkand Summit of SCO on September 16 last year.

"We have based all these efforts on two basic principles," PM Modi said. "First is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means the world is one family. This principle is part of India's social behaviour from the ancient age. For us, this principle is a source of inspiration and energy in the modern age."

"Second is secure which means security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO," he added.

This year's theme of India's chairship of SCO- SECURE is derived from the acronym coined by PM Modi at the 2018 SCO Qingdao Summit. It stands for S: Security, E: Economic development, C: Connectivity, U: Unity, R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, E: Environmental protection.