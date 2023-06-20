Home / India News / Foodgrain prices increase up to 15% in 2 weeks due to delays in monsoon

Foodgrain prices increase up to 15% in 2 weeks due to delays in monsoon

Despite government price controls, experts predict that the lack of proper rainfall will result in prices staying high in the foreseeable future

BS Web Team New Delhi
Foodgrain prices increase up to 15% in 2 weeks due to delays in monsoon

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foodgrain prices for kitchen staples such as rice and rice products, and even chicken have increased by 5-15 per cent in a fortnight due to monsoon delays.
Kharif season, which normally begins in June and lasts till November (depending on region) in India, has been in slow progress this year, causing disruption in the sowing and harvesting of kharif crops, also known as monsoon crops.

Rice is the most common kharif crop, both paddy and deepwater, along with jowar, maize (corn) and millet. Many seed plants such as soyabean and groundnut are also staple foods produced, as well as pulses such as tur, moong, and urad. Many fruits and vegetables are also grown during this season.
However, due to delays and the slow progression of the monsoon, prices of these kitchen staples have shot up.

Despite government price control methods on wheat and pulses, the prices remain the same and have not declined in the last two weeks.
According to a report by the Economic Times (ET), trade analysts believe that the prices will either stay put or shoot up higher until the rainfall necessary for sowing kharif crops occurs.

Pushan Sharma, director (research) at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics told ET that if the monsoon is delayed for another 7-10 days, the prices of pulses may rise higher. The adverse impact of the lack of proper rainfall in the country may even lead to a price rise of staples such as paddy rice.
Business Standard had earlier reported that the Centre had discontinued the sale of rice and wheat under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments earlier in the month. This move particularly hit Karnataka as it was offering free grains to those below the poverty line.

The government, however, did allow the continuation of the sale of rice under OMSS for northeastern states, hilly states, and states facing law and order situations, natural calamities at the rate of Rs 3,400 per quintal.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

Effect of 20% TCS: Expedia to stop 'pay now' option for foreign bookings

West Bengal transport operators refuse to supply buses for poll duty

Several trains in Rajasthan cancelled in view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy

Kejriwal writes to L-G over 'deteriorating' NCR law & order situation

Topics :FoodgrainsBS Web ReportsMonsoon Kharif season

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story