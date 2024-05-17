Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia: Indian entrepreneurs shine among 300 trailblazers

Forbes released its ninth edition of the “30 Under 30 Asia” list on Thursday, celebrating 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders, and trailblazers under 30 who are driving innovation and transforming industries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Here's a list of Indians who made it to the Forbes list:

Consumer Tech

1) Oshi Kumari, Deyvant Bhardwaj, and Arth Chowdhary – InsideFPV

Founded in 2020 by Oshi Kumari, Deyvant Bhardwaj, and Arth Chowdhary, insideFPV is an Indian drone startup. Its flagship product is an easy-to-use "plug-and-fly" drone, simplifying the drone experience compared to existing models in the market.

2) George Francis – Conzumex Industries

George Francis serves as the Chief Technology Officer at Conzumex Industries, a wearables company located in Bangalore. The company recently introduced an innovative smart ring weighing merely five grams. This cutting-edge device incorporates NFC technology and advanced health monitoring features.

3) Kush Jain – ORama AI

Kush Jain is a co-founder of ORama AI, a venture focused on creating assistive technologies. One of their notable innovations is a smart glove designed to aid individuals with visual impairments in learning Braille.

4) Harshit Jain and Abhik Saha – OnePlay

Harshit Jain and Abhik Saha established OnePlay, a cloud gaming startup headquartered in Mumbai, in 2019. OnePlay uses cloud infrastructure to provide users access to popular video games across multiple platforms, eliminating the need for high-end hardware.

Industry, Manufacturing & Energy

1) Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora – Statiq

Operating under the brand Statiq, Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora helm Sharify Services based in Gurgaon. Their company offers a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations catering to cars, buses, trucks, and three-wheelers. These charging stations boast rapid charging capabilities, capable of replenishing a vehicle's battery in just 15 minutes. Additionally, consumers have the convenience of pre-booking time slots and managing charging remotely.

2) Gautham Maheswaran and Arun Sreyas – RACE Energy

Founded in 2018 by Gautham Maheswaran and Arun Sreyas, RACE Energy is headquartered in Hyderabad. The startup specialises in producing swappable battery packs tailored for the ubiquitous three-wheeled auto rickshaws prevalent in India.

Finance and Venture Capital

1) Aniket Damle – Blackstone

Aniket Damle serves as a member of the private equity investment team at Blackstone. Tasked with overseeing investments within the automotive, consumer, and industrial sectors across South Asia, he plays a pivotal role in driving strategic investment decisions.

2) Yeshu Agarwal – Transak

Yeshu Agarwal is one of the co-founders of Transak, a web-based payment gateway simplifying the process of buying and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrencies.

3) Srinivas Sarkar and Kushagra Manglik – Coupl

Founded by Srinivas Sarkar and Kushagra Manglik, Coupl is a financial technology startup catering to couples. Regardless of their sexual orientation or marital status, Coupl assists couples in effectively managing their finances.

Other notable individuals featured in the 2024 list include K-pop girl band Ive, Singaporean track and field athlete Veronica Shanti Pereira, Japan’s youngest mayor Ryosuke Takashima of Ashiya City, and many others.

Forbes' Asia reporters and editors evaluated over 4,000 candidates, with a panel of independent judges assessing factors such as funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness, and potential. The distinguished panel included industry leaders like Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCLTech, Kai-Fu Lee of Sinovation Ventures, and S.D. Shibulal of Infosys.

Highlights from the 2024 list include:

- The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink): Cian Dawson, 29, Cofounder of Gym Bod – Australia

- Entertainment & Sports: Voice of Baceprot, Metal band – Indonesia

- Finance & Venture Capital: Aleena Nadeem, 29, Founder of EduFi – Pakistan

- Media, Marketing & Advertising: Erica Eng, 25, Comic artist – Malaysia

- Retail & Ecommerce: Yoomee Hwang, 29, Cofounder of YOLO – South Korea

- Enterprise Technology: Zhu Yueyang, 27, Founder of Small Eel – China

- Industry, Manufacturing & Energy: Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora, 29 and 28, Cofounders of Statiq – India

- Healthcare & Science: Zhang Zhiqian, 28, Founder of Tidetron Bioworks – China

- Social Impact: Bhagya Shree Jain, 29, Founder of The Disposal Company – India

- Consumer Technology: Johnson Lim, 29, Cofounder of GetGo – Singapore

This year's list represents a diverse group from 21 countries and territories across the Asia-Pacific region, with India leading with 86 entries, followed by China and Japan with 32 each, Singapore with 27, Australia with 26, and Indonesia with 18.