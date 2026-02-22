Associate Sponsors

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP ahead of polls

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP ahead of polls

In a major blow to the Congress party, Borah joined BJP ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Assam, which is expected to be held during March-April this year

Bhupen Borah
Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:13 AM IST
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia here.

Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters 'Vajpayee Bhawan'.

Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.

Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.

He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

